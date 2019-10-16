Governor Parson signs executive order to curb youth vaping

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order Tuesday to create a campaign to educate, warn, and deter the use of vaping devices among Missouri's youth.

Parson is directing the Departments of Health and Senior Services, Elementary and Secondary Education, and Public Safety to use existing resources to develop the statewide campaign, according to a press release.

The Executive Order directs the departments to develop and launch the campaign within 30 days of its signing.

The CDC reported Missouri has had 22 cases of vaping-related illnesses, including one death, as of October 4, 2019.

Students at Rock Bridge High School said vaping is affecting a lot of students in every grade level.

"In health class we just had a unit about vapes, marijuana and other drugs," freshman Alexis Thomas said. "They just tell you it's bad, but people don't care really."

Another student said you can often see people vaping at school.

Rock Bridge High School parent Amy Fisher said kids should be taught to make better decisions.

"It's another addictive behavior. I feel like teaching your kids other coping mechanisms would be a better idea," she said. "The best thing you can do is have an open and honest conversation with your kids, keep them educated, show them what it does to your body and brain, show them studies."

One of the midwest's largest vape companies, Vapor Maven, sent employee Corey Strutton to Jefferson City to hear Parson's plans.

"I am pleased with the results of today - we've asked for more FDA regulations and for the FDA to step in to help us educate these customers on what they're getting," he said. "I've lost sales on turning down customers because I knew they were buying it for a minor. We're willing to lose money for a good cause."