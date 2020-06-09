Governor Parson thanks peaceful protestors

JEFFERSON CITY — Governor Mike Parson thanked everyone for peaceful protests over the weekend at his daily press briefing Tuesday.

The governor said he empathizes with law enforcement officers for their work during the past couple of weeks.

Parson was joined by Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Eric T. Olson, who detailed MSHP's work during protests. Olson says most of the patrol's work has been on the interstate.

Olson says the patrol has seen a wide range of responses to their work, including damage to patrol cars and an officer being shot at.

Governor Parson will be in Columbia on Thursday to talk to community leaders.

"There is no reason for racism in Missouri, if we are truly to make a difference in our society it is going to take all of us listening to one and other," Parson said.

Parson also discussed the state's latest response to COVID-19. He says the state has surpassed their goals related to testing capacity, which was originally set at 7,500 tests per day.

Dr. Randall Williams says there will be more community testing events, like the one at Hickman high school last week, happening in the near future.

The governor said he will address Phase Two of the "Show-me Strong Recovery Plan" on Thursday.