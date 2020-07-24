Governor Parson to visit Columbia, talk crime Thursday
COLUMBIA- Governor Mike Parson will visit Columbia on Thursday.
Gov. Parson will meet with Columbia leaders and law enforcement to talk about violent crime ahead of the special session on the issue which starts Monday. Parson will meet with leaders at City Hall starting at 10 a.m.
A protest is scheduled to meet at Flat Branch Park at 9 a.m. Monday to protest the governors visit.
