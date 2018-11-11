Governor Plans Two Stops in Eastern Missouri

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

TROY (AP) - Gov. Blunt will make two appearances Thursday afternoon in eastern Missouri. At 2 p.m., the Republican will discuss the importance of afterschool programs and announce new afterschool grants during a news conference at Shepard Elementary School in St. Louis. At 4:15 p.m., Blunt will discuss Missouri's jobs climate at Bodine Aluminum Plant in Troy.