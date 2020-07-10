Governor pushes CARES money toward Higher education, workforce development

7 hours 10 minutes 22 seconds ago Friday, July 10 2020 Jul 10, 2020 Friday, July 10, 2020 10:42:31 AM CDT July 10, 2020 in News
By: Mikayla Easley, Columbia Missourian

COLUMBIA (Missourian) - In the midst of Missouri’s budget crisis, $125 million from the CARES Act will help higher education institutions return for the fall semester and Missourians access job training.

At the beginning of the 2021 fiscal year, Gov. Mike Parson restricted $448 million from Missouri’s budget due to financial shortfalls caused by COVID-19. More than $55 million of those withholdings came from the budget for the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

“With budget concerns and job layoffs and losses across the state, workforce development will be critical to our recovery,” Parson said during a Thursday news conference. “Whether it be a four-year degree, a community college, a technical school or other types of job training.”

Zora Mulligan, commissioner of the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, said the CARES money will help higher education institutions safely administer in-person classes while also facilitating remote learning.

“One of the things we learned this spring is that it is possible for colleges and universities to very rapidly move all of their instruction online,” Mulligan said, “but that it is optimal to have a little bit more time and more resources to do so.”

From the federal funding, $80 million will help public institutions make accommodations for in-person learning and campus life. In addition, $23.6 million will be allocated from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund for other resources such as staffing, payroll, student services and other needs.

To support online learning, $10 million will be allocated to support broadband and technology efforts.

Along with colleges and universities, Mulligan announced that almost $10 million would fund future job training for Missourians. This includes resources for displaced workers to learn new skills for different career paths and high-demand positions in information technology.

Mulligan emphasized that education workforce development is crucial as Missouri continues to reopen its economy and encouraged Missourians to keep seeking options for higher education.

“If they’re thinking about taking a semester off or maybe taking a year off, I really encourage them to stick with their plan,” Mulligan said, “even if their plan looks a little bit different than it did this time last year.”

More News

Grid
List

Local recreation sports leagues enact safety changes
Local recreation sports leagues enact safety changes
COLUMBIA — Summer sport leagues in Columbia have been trying to keep athletes safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mid-Missouri... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, July 10 2020 Jul 10, 2020 Friday, July 10, 2020 4:36:00 PM CDT July 10, 2020 in News

Randolph Co. Sheriff's Department employee fired for body camera video leak
Randolph Co. Sheriff's Department employee fired for body camera video leak
HUNTSVILLE - An employee at the Randolph County Sheriff's Department was fired after body camera video was released to a... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, July 10 2020 Jul 10, 2020 Friday, July 10, 2020 3:49:00 PM CDT July 10, 2020 in News

Police investigating indecent conduct on MKT Trail
Police investigating indecent conduct on MKT Trail
COLUMBIA - Police are looking into two reports of indecent conduct on the MKT Trail, both of which happened within... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, July 10 2020 Jul 10, 2020 Friday, July 10, 2020 3:39:37 PM CDT July 10, 2020 in News

Summer gymnastics camp at local gym adjusts to COVID-19 regulations
Summer gymnastics camp at local gym adjusts to COVID-19 regulations
COLUMBIA- Tiger Academy of Gymnastics is hosting a summer camp for kids to attend, but it is going to look... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, July 10 2020 Jul 10, 2020 Friday, July 10, 2020 2:22:00 PM CDT July 10, 2020 in News

Volunteers try to fill contact tracing gaps, but Boone County lacks resources
Volunteers try to fill contact tracing gaps, but Boone County lacks resources
COLUMBIA – As Boone County struggles to keep up with the need for contact tracing in the community, volunteers are... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, July 10 2020 Jul 10, 2020 Friday, July 10, 2020 12:49:00 PM CDT July 10, 2020 in News

UM System broadband team plans to bring high speed internet to pilot community
UM System broadband team plans to bring high speed internet to pilot community
COLUMBIA - UM System leaders unveiled a new plan to bring broadband access to a rural pilot community on Wednesday.... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, July 10 2020 Jul 10, 2020 Friday, July 10, 2020 12:09:00 PM CDT July 10, 2020 in News

Construction to start late summer for Jeff City Bicentennial Bridge
Construction to start late summer for Jeff City Bicentennial Bridge
JEFFERSON CITY - The Bicentennial Bridge project is a $3.75 million dollar bridge to connect the Missouri State Capitol Complex... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, July 10 2020 Jul 10, 2020 Friday, July 10, 2020 11:51:43 AM CDT July 10, 2020 in News

Missouri to get federal help for costly May storms
Missouri to get federal help for costly May storms
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved Missouri’s request for a federal disaster declaration for severe storms in... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, July 10 2020 Jul 10, 2020 Friday, July 10, 2020 11:38:46 AM CDT July 10, 2020 in News

Enforcement for mask ordinance focuses on education, then fines
Enforcement for mask ordinance focuses on education, then fines
COLUMBIA – The city mask ordinance for Columbia goes into effect at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, and education will be... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, July 10 2020 Jul 10, 2020 Friday, July 10, 2020 11:00:00 AM CDT July 10, 2020 in News

Governor pushes CARES money toward Higher education, workforce development
Governor pushes CARES money toward Higher education, workforce development
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - In the midst of Missouri’s budget crisis, $125 million from the CARES Act will help higher... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, July 10 2020 Jul 10, 2020 Friday, July 10, 2020 10:42:31 AM CDT July 10, 2020 in News

Crews to begin striping I-70 in mid-Missouri
Crews to begin striping I-70 in mid-Missouri
COOPER/BOONE/CALLAWAY COUNTY - Crews will begin striping work on I-70 on Sunday, and the work will continue into August. ... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, July 10 2020 Jul 10, 2020 Friday, July 10, 2020 8:01:00 AM CDT July 10, 2020 in News

Jewish NFL player Mitchell Schwartz says DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts came from 'a place of ignorance'
Jewish NFL player Mitchell Schwartz says DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts came from 'a place of ignorance'
(CNN) -- Kansas City Chief's player Mitchell Schwartz spoke out on Thursday about DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic social media posts ,... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, July 10 2020 Jul 10, 2020 Friday, July 10, 2020 6:45:00 AM CDT July 10, 2020 in News

Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County extends time for reopening stage
Friday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County extends time for reopening stage
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, July 10 2020 Jul 10, 2020 Friday, July 10, 2020 4:29:00 AM CDT July 10, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Victim in Callaway County homicide identified as Columbia man
UPDATE: Victim in Callaway County homicide identified as Columbia man
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies have identified the man whose body was found near Millersburg on Thursday as 31-year-old Ervin Hayes... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 7:36:00 PM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

Boone County Restaurants deciding what to do about mask ordinance
Boone County Restaurants deciding what to do about mask ordinance
BOONE COUNTY- Businesses outside the city limits of Columbia are now having to decide what to do about the mask... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 6:33:00 PM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

Unemployment requirements changing at end of July
Unemployment requirements changing at end of July
COLUMBIA - The COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot about how we live, and unemployment benefits weren't left out. Unemployment... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 5:45:00 PM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

State offers one additional contact tracer per local health department
State offers one additional contact tracer per local health department
JEFFERSON CITY – As cases are beginning to spike, some counties are struggling to keep up with the demand for... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 5:38:00 PM CDT July 09, 2020 in News

City of Moberly acquires old junior high school building
City of Moberly acquires old junior high school building
MOBERLY - The city has acquired what was formerly the Moberly Junior High School, and now is working to figure... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 09 2020 Jul 9, 2020 Thursday, July 09, 2020 2:42:00 PM CDT July 09, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 91°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 90°
7pm 89°
8pm 85°
9pm 80°