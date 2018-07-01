Governor Reaches out to Religious Groups

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Governor Blunt has launched an initiative to strengthen cooperation between government and religious groups that provide social services. Blunt says government anti-poverty programs and welfare systems have been expensive and in many cases have made life worse for vulnerable citizens.

