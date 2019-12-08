Governor's Mansion hosts Tree Lighting Ceremony

JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson are inviting families to join them at the Governor's Mansion in Jefferson City for the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony, which will begin at 6 p.m.

Candlelight Tours of the decorated ground floor of the mansion will start following the tree lighting. The tours will run until 8 p.m., and between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Saturday.

There will also be a new Christmas Village on the Mansion lawn.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance to receive letters from kids on both days. There will also be the opportunity to donate new and unused toys to Santa's Workshop for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.

The event will be be free and open to the public.