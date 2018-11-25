Governor's Mansion looks for Christmas tree
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is conducting its annual search for a large, evergreen Christmas tree to display on the Governor's Mansion's lawn.
The donated tree must be 40 feet tall and can be either an eastern red cedar, Norway spruce or white pine. Trees must be fully branched on all four sides and accessible by large equipment.
The Missouri Department of Conservation will coordinate the cutting and delivery of the tree to the Governor's Mansion at no cost to the owner once the tree is selected.
All entries must be submitted by Sept. 30.
