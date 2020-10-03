Governor's office won't disclose number of infected staffers

ST. LOUIS (AP) — As Missouri Gov. Mike Parson continues to recover from the coronavirus, his office is declining to say how many members of his staff also have tested positive.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Friday that Parson’s spokeswoman, Kelli Jones, has not responded to several requests for information on staff illnesses. Jones hasn't responded to an inquiry from The Associated Press.

The decision not to provide information on illnesses within the office differs from the practice of other state agencies that have routinely reported case numbers since the pandemic began.

Parson and his wife tested positive on Sept. 23. Neither has developed serious symptoms.

KOMU 8 News reached out to the state’s health department to figure out how the contact tracing efforts were going. Dr. Williams said fewer than 100 people have been tested in response to the Parsons. However, the specifics are unavailable.

“We cannot release the number of positives if the denominator is small, because one could then infer from that, possibly, who is positive,” Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Director of Health and Senior Services said. “And we're bound by HIPAA to protect that.”