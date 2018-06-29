Governor's son pleads guilty to driving while intoxicated

COLUMBIA (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon's son was sentenced to 30 days of home detention and two years of unsupervised probation after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated as a prior offender.

Willson W. Nixon, of Branson, entered the plea Wednesday in Boone County Court. His home detention will begin Thursday.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Columbia police arrested the Willson Nixon in August after he hit a parked car while driving without headlights.

After the hearing, Wally Bley, one of Willson Nixon's lawyers, said his client accepted responsibility for his mistake but does not have a drinking problem.

Willson Nixon pleaded guilty in June to driving with an excessive blood-alcohol content after he was arrested in Columbia in May for running a red light.