Governor's Travels

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -Governor Blunt is proving to be one of the state's better-traveled chief executives. Since taking office in January of 2005, the Republican governor has taken six trips outside the U-S on official visits, plus a seventh for vacation. That's more than Blunt's predecessor, Democrat Bob Holden, took in his entire four years in office. And it's just about equal to the number of international jaunts by the late Governor Mel Carnahan, who served nearly eight years. Aides to Blunt say the travels are in keeping with the governor's focus on economic development. Most of his trips have included with dignitaries and business leaders. Blunt was on business in France last week. He's visited Mexico and Italy twice, and has also gone to Canada, Belgium, Hungary, the United Kingdom and Czech Republic. Blunt has also inspected the war efforts in Iraq and Afghanistan.