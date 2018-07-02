Governor signs bill to up money for Missouri crime victims

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A new Missouri law will double how much crime victims can receive for lost earnings.

Gov. Jay Nixon signed legislation on Wednesday that will increase the cap from $200 to $400 a week. It takes effect Aug. 28.

The money goes to victims of violent crimes and their families who have been physically or psychologically injured. Compensation is intended to pay for some medical costs, counseling expenses and lost wages incurred because of crime.

The last time the cap on victims' compensation increased was in 1981. More than 700 victims and victims' families received more than $3.8 million through the program last fiscal year.

The legislation also allows the state's Crime Victims' Compensation program to negotiate medical care costs with providers on behalf of those injured.