Governor signs mid-year budget boost
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Jay Nixon has signed a mid-year increase to Missouri's budget that adds more than $460 million in spending to the state's current $26 billion budget.
Nixon on Friday approved the additional spending, of which more than $150 comes from the federal government.
Most of the additional spending will go toward health care for people with low incomes, which the state is legally required to fund through Medicaid. Growing drug prices has been the biggest factor driving up costs, and caseloads also have increased.
The supplemental budget also covers an increase of more than $19 million for special education and $4 million for soil and water conservation grants.
The current budget expires June 30.
More News
Grid
List
ROLLA- A St. Louis couple donated $300 million to a foundation that will support Missouri University of Science and Technology,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – There could finally be an answer on whether to send students back to school or not after months... More >>
in
CPS Board of Education to vote on in-person learning Monday The CPS Board of Education will decide whether... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The science is clear: the only way to slow our rapidly changing climate is to rapidly reduce the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The CPS Board of Education will decide whether families who chose in-person learning for their children will be... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Like most high school sports having to adapt to the pandemic, esports in Columbia turned fully-remote heading into... More >>
in
HARTSBURG - It's the year without a pumpkin festival in Hartsburg. For the past 28 years, the annual Hartsburg... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services posted on its Facebook page on Sunday saying a... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say three people were killed and seven others injured in separate shootings over six hours... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY– The annual Jefferson City Walk to End Alzheimer's looked a little different this year due to the pandemic.... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a body wrapped in a blanket was discovered Saturday afternoon in an alley in... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A former youth pastor was charged with seven felonies following accusations he sexually abused a child... More >>
in
TIPTON - A World War II sailor returned home to his final resting place in Tipton Saturday - more than... More >>
in
DESOTO, Mo. - Four people are dead after a 4-alarm fire broke out in a home overnight Sunday in... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A man was killed when he was struck by a semi truck while walking along... More >>
in
OSAGE COUNTY - One woman is dead after a motorcycle crash in Osage County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened... More >>
in
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) - A conservative political action committee in Missouri is facing accusations of racism after posting a website... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Layered bar/line... More >>
in