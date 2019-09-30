Governor signs state budget with record funding for education

Friday, May 08 2015
By: Michael Doudna, KOMU 8 Reporter
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Nixon signed the 13 house bills which make up the state budget early Friday afternoon.

The budget features a record amount of funding for education, including an $84 million increase in funding for K-12. Nixon proposed a $129 million increase in his version of the state budget. 

K-12 schools will also receive $21 million in additional Proposition C funding. Early Childhood Special Education will see a $5 million increase and colleges and universities included a $12 million increase for higher education. 

The state also budgeted $13.9 million to provide services to people with development disabilities.

The funding also included money to help business development, with $18.4 million for the Missouri Technology Corporation. 

The governor said he was disappointed Missouri lawmakers decided to cut nearly $90 million from services including Medicare for seniors, people with disabilities and kids. 

The governor felt he could approve the budget because of a strong economy. 

Nixon said he does not know yet if he will fund the entire budget.

Nixon withheld millions from the 2015 budget, which was a major complaint from Missouri lawmakers.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to fix a misspelling and grammatical errors.]

