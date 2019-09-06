Governor, St. Louis leaders meet amid gun violence concerns

15 hours 39 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, September 05 2019 Sep 5, 2019 Thursday, September 05, 2019 4:53:07 PM CDT September 05, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday pledged more resources and help from the Missouri State Highway Patrol to counteract a rash of gun violence and child killings that have shaken St. Louis, but he remained noncommittal on whether cities should be able to enact their own gun control laws.

The Republican met a group of mostly black faith leaders in St. Louis, along with Mayor Lyda Krewson.

After the meeting, Parson said he would seek funding to curb violence and address long-term solutions such as education and job training. He said state troopers will patrol St. Louis highways to help free up police.

St. Louis leaders want a change in state law to allow cities to pass more stringent gun laws than the state. Parson would say only that "it is going to have to go through the legislative process to change that."

At least one faith leader seemed disappointed.

"We asked the governor to be a champion for our community around the issue of commonsense gun laws," the Rev. Darryl Gray said. "We didn't get a commitment from the governor today to be that champion."

But Gray said it was heartening to hear Parson recognize that the violence isn't just an urban issue.

"Black babies being killed on their porches and in their backyards is a Missouri issue," Gray said.

St. Louis and Kansas City rank among the most violent cities in the nation, and both are on pace to top last year's homicide totals. But what has been particularly heartbreaking in St. Louis is the number of children killed.

Twelve children age 16 and under have become victims of homicides this year. All 12 were black, as were 121 of the city's 138 homicide victims so far in 2019.

Krewson called the meeting with Parson "productive" and said she pushed for one particular change: To allow St. Louis to require a concealed carry permit. Missouri changed its law effective in 2017 so that a permit is no longer required.

"When you are a victim of gun violence, when someone in your family is a victim of gun violence, it changes your life forever," Krewson said.

Parson said one thing the state can do immediately is assign state troopers to patrol St. Louis area highways, freeing up city police to fight violent crime.

The meeting Thursday came two days after Parson heard a similar plea for help from members of Missouri's Legislative Black Caucus in Jefferson City.

More News

Grid
List

MoDOT prepares for increased Columbia traffic this weekend
MoDOT prepares for increased Columbia traffic this weekend
COLUMBIA - The MU Tigers play its first home football game of the season Saturday, and MoDOT is getting ready... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, September 06 2019 Sep 6, 2019 Friday, September 06, 2019 4:30:00 AM CDT September 06, 2019 in News

CVS, Walgreens urge against openly carrying guns in stores
CVS, Walgreens urge against openly carrying guns in stores
NEW YORK (AP) — Drug chains CVS and Walgreens as well as grocery chain Wegmans Food Market have joined the... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, September 05 2019 Sep 5, 2019 Thursday, September 05, 2019 9:51:00 PM CDT September 05, 2019 in News

MU eyeing safety with alcohol sales at football home opener
MU eyeing safety with alcohol sales at football home opener
COLUMBIA - When the University of Missouri football team plays its home opener this Saturday, another option will be on... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, September 05 2019 Sep 5, 2019 Thursday, September 05, 2019 6:35:00 PM CDT September 05, 2019 in News

Governor, St. Louis leaders meet amid gun violence concerns
Governor, St. Louis leaders meet amid gun violence concerns
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday pledged more resources and help from the Missouri State... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, September 05 2019 Sep 5, 2019 Thursday, September 05, 2019 4:53:07 PM CDT September 05, 2019 in News

Man charged in death of Tennessee man who jumped from truck
Man charged in death of Tennessee man who jumped from truck
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 41-year-old Columbia man is charged with manslaughter after a passenger from Tennessee apparently jumped... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 05 2019 Sep 5, 2019 Thursday, September 05, 2019 3:10:55 PM CDT September 05, 2019 in News

Third person dies after head-on collision in Cole County
Third person dies after head-on collision in Cole County
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a third person has died after a crash... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 05 2019 Sep 5, 2019 Thursday, September 05, 2019 2:50:00 PM CDT September 05, 2019 in News

Camden County woman now faces first degree murder charge
Camden County woman now faces first degree murder charge
CAMDEN COUNTY - Prosecutors upgraded a Camden County woman's murder charges on Thursday. Christine Zahn was previously charged with... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 05 2019 Sep 5, 2019 Thursday, September 05, 2019 2:39:44 PM CDT September 05, 2019 in News

Missouri organization to invite legislators to try food stamp challenge
Missouri organization to invite legislators to try food stamp challenge
JEFFERSON CITY - A new federal report revealed Missouri is getting better when it comes to food security, but it's... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, September 05 2019 Sep 5, 2019 Thursday, September 05, 2019 2:38:00 PM CDT September 05, 2019 in News

Columbia councilman facing criminal charge for affordable housing proposal
Columbia councilman facing criminal charge for affordable housing proposal
COLUMBIA - The Cole County prosecutor confirmed Thursday his office filed a criminal charge against Columbia City Councilman Ian Thomas... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, September 05 2019 Sep 5, 2019 Thursday, September 05, 2019 10:17:00 AM CDT September 05, 2019 in News

City leaders to discuss zoning changes in Columbia Mall
City leaders to discuss zoning changes in Columbia Mall
COLUMBIA – A pair of rezoning proposals could divide property and lower the minimum required parking spots at the Columbia... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 Wednesday, September 04, 2019 7:12:00 PM CDT September 04, 2019 in News

Columbia preschools adding Fridays to schedule
Columbia preschools adding Fridays to schedule
COLUMBIA - Starting this week, preschools in the Columbia Public Schools (CPS) district will add Fridays to the calendar, making... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 Wednesday, September 04, 2019 5:40:00 PM CDT September 04, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Fayette man charged for making threats at high school football game
UPDATE: Fayette man charged for making threats at high school football game
FAYETTE - The Howard County prosecuting attorney is charging a man for threatening people at a football game at Fayette... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 Wednesday, September 04, 2019 4:18:00 PM CDT September 04, 2019 in News

Documents: argument led to deadly shooting in Sedalia
Documents: argument led to deadly shooting in Sedalia
SEDALIA - The Pettis County Prosecutors Office charged a man Sunday with murder and other charges after a deadly shooting... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 Wednesday, September 04, 2019 4:03:46 PM CDT September 04, 2019 in News

Second man charged in shooting on I-70, documents detail incident
Second man charged in shooting on I-70, documents detail incident
COLUMBIA -The Columbia Police Department is searching for Davion Manns, 19, who is a suspect involved in a shooting on... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 Wednesday, September 04, 2019 3:44:00 PM CDT September 04, 2019 in News

Local gun dealer reacts to Walmart pulling ammo from shelves
Local gun dealer reacts to Walmart pulling ammo from shelves
COLUMBIA - Walmart stores nationwide announced Tuesday they will no longer sell handgun ammunition. Local gun stores in Columbia could... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 Wednesday, September 04, 2019 3:35:00 PM CDT September 04, 2019 in News

Housing owners and agents lament lack of affordable housing
Housing owners and agents lament lack of affordable housing
COLUMBIA - Rental owners and real estate agents reacted Wednesday to a report from the City of Columbia that shows... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 Wednesday, September 04, 2019 3:11:00 PM CDT September 04, 2019 in News

33 bodies have been found from California boat fire, 1 missing
33 bodies have been found from California boat fire, 1 missing
(CNN) -- The 34 people feared dead in a California dive boat fire likely got trapped when the roaring blaze... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 Wednesday, September 04, 2019 12:54:00 PM CDT September 04, 2019 in News

More than 2,100 seek to operate medical marijuana facilities
More than 2,100 seek to operate medical marijuana facilities
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has received more than 2,100 applications from businesses that want to run medical marijuana... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 04 2019 Sep 4, 2019 Wednesday, September 04, 2019 12:37:00 PM CDT September 04, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
9am 76°
10am 78°
11am 81°
12pm 84°