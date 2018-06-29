Governor vetoes bill closing records of fraud tips

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Gov. Jay Nixon has vetoed legislation that would have closed records of waste and fraud reported to the Missouri lieutenant governor's office.

Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder does not generally investigate such allegations across state government but had wanted to start a website to take public tips.

Last year, Auditor Tom Schweich's office released a report saying the lieutenant governor generally lacks the legal authority to investigate suspicions of misused money. The audit also noted that the office has no authority to shield tipsters from disclosure under Missouri's open-records law.

Nixon cited similar concerns Tuesday while vetoing a bill that would have closed records of reports of about waste and fraud that are submitted to the lieutenant governor.