Governors Extradite Vaughn

Vaughn is accused of killing his wife and three children and is currently held in St. Charles County.

Vaughn was arrested in St. Louis on Saturday at the memorial service for his wife, Kimberly, and their three children. They were all found shot to death in an SUV on June 14. The SUV was parked on the side of a service road in Will County, Illinois.

Vaughn was being held in Missouri on fugitive charges, but he will soon be extradited to Illinois to face murder charges. Both governors expect the extradition process to move quickly, possibly as soon as Tuesday.

Vaughn is expected to fight the extradition.

UPDATE: A Missouri judge set Vaughn's hearing date for July 25. Vaughn will remain in St. Charles until then.