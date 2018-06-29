Governors Mansion will not hold candlelight tours

JEFFERSON CITY - The Governor's Mansion will not be open on Dec. 5 or Dec. 6 for candlelight tours due to security concerns.

Visitors will still be able to still be able to view the lighted exterior of the manison and the Christmas tree on the Manion grounds.

The candlelight tours are normally held as a part of the Downtown Living Windows event and the annual Jefferson City Jaycees Christmas Parade.