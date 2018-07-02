GPS Evidence Considered in KC Area Trial

LIBERTY (AP) -- A Kansas City man accused of killing his wife is expected to find out this week if prosecutors can use GPS evidence collected after his wife disappeared three years ago.

The Kansas City Star reports lawyers for 39-year-old Shon Pernice asked that the evidence be omitted because investigators failed to obtain a search warrant to place the GPS device on Pernice's vehicle

Pernice faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Renee Pernice, who disappeared in January 2009. Her body has not been found.

At a hearing Friday, an officer testified about how the GPS device monitored Pernice's movements. His lawyers have cited a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that restricts authorities' ability to use GPS devices to track suspects.

Pernice's trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 27.