Grade A Plus, Inc. hosts a smoking hot fundraiser

COLUMBIA - Grade A Plus, Incorporated hosted a fundraiser Thursday. It is a not-for-profit organization focused on service and education. The program provides tutoring services to Boone County youth.

Their mission statement said, “We guide youth toward becoming positive members of society and gaining the confidence and independence needed to realize and reach their full potential as learners in and out of school.”

To further that mission, Grade A partnered with Big Daddy’s BBQ on Garth Ave. for a profit share to raise funds and share information about the program. Executive Director Janice Dawson said Grade A will use the proceeds to enhance their services.

“Our primary service between the months of September and May is academic tutoring with a focus on math development,” Dawson said.

Co-owner of Big Daddy’s BBQ, Fontella Henry, said the cause is important to her.

“We are allies of the community,” Henry said. "We try to give back to our community because the community is really supportive of us."

The profit share started at 11 am and will go on until 8pm.