Grade School Student Takes Gun to School

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) - A suburban St. Louis grade school student is facing discipline after taking an unloaded gun to school in a backpack.



KSDK-TV reports that Keeven Elementary School principal Sue Fields sent home a letter to parents and guardians about the incident that happened Thursday. The school is in Florissant.



Fields says another student took the gun out of the backpack and hid it in his classroom. A third student saw the weapon and alerted the teacher.



The gun was never used to threaten anyone.