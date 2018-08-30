Graduate assistants to file lawsuit against MU

COLUMBIA - The Coalition of Graduate Workers said it plans to file a lawsuit within the next day or two after receiving a letter from the university saying it will not recognize the results of a graduate students' vote to form a union.

The letter was from the university's lawyer Friday saying the university will not recognize the results of the April 18 and 19 election.

The election showed 84 percent in favor of the Coalition of Graduate Workers acting as the exclusive representative of graduate student employees for the "purpose of collective bargaining."

Connor Lewis, the coalition's co-chair, said the university's position is that graduate students are not employees capable of unionizing.

The Coalition of Graduate Workers said it will file the lawsuit in the Boone County Circuit Court.

Lewis said the coalition had been hoping it would not come to that.

"We were disappointed the University chose to go down this road," Lewis said.