COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri notified those living in the Manor House, a university owned building for graduate students, that they would need to find a new place to live back in October. A month later the Coalition of Graduate Workers for Missouri has made a statement criticizing the decision.
A press release posted to the organization's twitter page on Thursday called on the university to be more accountable. They cited the leveling of University Village Apartments in 2014 and the lack of housing to replace that building as a concern. Now, with the Manor House set to be demolished this summer, graduate students will lose another place to potentially live; even though these housing options can sometimes be last resorts for the people that live there.
"That was my last last resort. If I couldn't get, you know, a lease signed someplace else. Having university owned housing for graduate workers, is a real bonus, because it makes you feel like okay, well there's a safety net there, if there's a spot for me, if there's a vacancy, I can always live in university housing," Mike Olson, the outreach officer for the Coalition of Graduate Workers said.
The complex has about 80 units and many of them are international students, which Olson says has an even bigger effect than it would for a student from the U.S.
"The possibility exists that, you know, landlords might try to take advantage of these people for not knowing how the market here works, or who might not speak English as their first language," Olson said.
The university says they have been willing to help these students who may have trouble finding housing for the future, according to university spokesperson Christian Basi.
"We told them, if you decide to stay within the university's housing operation, we will help you move and we will pay for everything," Basi said.
The building is set to be demolished because of the fees that it would cost for the university to maintain the building. The estimated cost to refurbish the building is around $13.5 million, according to Basi.
He says they anticipate still having an adequate number of spaces available in university housing and because of that they do not have a current plan to replace the building.