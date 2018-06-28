Graduates Tap Online Alumni Networks

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The University of Missouri has joined about 50 other universities that have formed Web sites designed to help alumni and students with jobs and networking. The "trusted social networks" offered by Affinity Circles of Mountain View, California. The company targets alumni clubs, fraternities and other campus groups whose members often scatter after graduation. Affinity Circles alumni-based networks is limited to users from the sponsoring university, primarily alumni but current students, too. Missouri's network is called MizzouNet. It has enrolled more than 4,000 users since its debut in August, making it Affinity Circles' fastest-growing group. The Missouri site features interest groups for venture capitalists, engineers and journalism school graduates. There also are regional groups for alumni in Chicago, St. Louis and Washington, D.C.