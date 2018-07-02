Graffiti in Boonville

"We just don't have this happen very often," said Jerry Kempf, Director of Buildings and Grounds for Boonville High. "It was kind of a surprise when they called me this morning."

The vandalism occurred on the west side of the school's technical center and also on a driveway where school officials covered it with black spray paint this morning. The crime may be related to an incident where students were suspended from school activities in connection to the discovery of online pictures of underage drinking.

The pictures were discovered on the Facebook social networking site. The Boonville Police Department was tipped off on the images and they referred the information to the high school.

"It could be implied that this is a retaliation of some sort," said Superintendent Mark Ficken. "I mean, I have no idea if the two things are tied together. I mean, it would appear that they are."

Ficken says the school felt it was important to take a stand on this issue, especially of students displaying evidence of underage drinking online. He said he didn't want to condone the behavior in the school district, and wasn't going to. Any student involved in extracurricular activity is required to sign an agreement that includes agreeing to penalties for alcohol or drug use on or off campus.

The graffiti was removed before lunch and according to Kempf, "It came off easier than we thought so we got lucky."

Even if the clean up went well, the school isn't going to stop finding out where the graffiti came from. The Boonville School District asks that anyone with information about the crime to call the Boonville Police Department. There is a $250 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.