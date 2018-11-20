Grafton Wants to Revive Mississippi River Ferry

GRAFTON, Ill. (AP) - Efforts are underway to revive a Mississippi River ferry service linking southwestern Illinois' Jersey County to Missouri's St. Charles County.

Grafton Mayor Tom Thompson tells The Telegraph in Alton that the city has a goal to have its ferry ready for business May 1.

The ferry stopped operations about two years ago because of siltation issues in the river. The city of Grafton has received grant money for the project. The Illinois Department of Transportation will do work at the Grafton ferry landing.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has analyzed the site. Next up the IDNR will perform a mussel study. City Engineer Charles Juneau says dredging for the ferry crossing should start this March.