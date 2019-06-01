Graham Cave State Park now offers free discovery backpacks

MONTGOMERY COUNTY -- Graham Cave State Park has announced that they will be offering hikers discovery backpacks until Oct. 31. The backpacks are free to check out on a first-come, first-served basis after 9 a.m. in the visitors center. In order to get a backpack, hikers must provide a valid U.S. driver’s license.

The discovery backpacks contain identification tools for wildflowers, trees, birds and ferns as well as a pair of binoculars with lenses for viewing things both far away and up close. Park naturalists also have complimentary discovery books for children to fill out along the hike.

Graham Cave State Park is located off I-70, between Kingdom City and St. Louis, on Highway TT, two miles west of Highway 161 at the 170 Exit, in Danville. For more information about the event, call Graham Cave State Park at 573-564-3476.