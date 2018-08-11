Grain Belt Express appeals to state supreme court

9 months 1 week 1 day ago Thursday, November 02 2017 Nov 2, 2017 Thursday, November 02, 2017 3:00:00 PM CDT November 02, 2017 in News
By: Adam Duxter, KOMU Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - The Grain Belt Express project is not yet off the table for Missouri, even after it was denied by the Public Service Commission. The company appealed to the Missouri Supreme Court earlier this week.

The Grain Belt Express would take wind energy from Kansas and bring it to states like Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. 

"We have an abundance of wind energy in rural places like western Kansas, and we have a demand for renewable energy in places like Missouri and other places further east," said Mark Lawlor, vice president of development for Grain Belt Express. 

The energy would travel through above ground power lines that would run laterally across the state.

In August, the Missouri Public Service Commission stopped Grain Belt Express from building in Missouri, because county commissioners refused to approve it.

"To turn 100 years of legal history on its head, they're going to give the county commissions ultimate power over these critical infrastructure projects," Lawlor said.

For many Missouri farmers, the idea of power lines cutting through their land is something they've been against from the start. 

"I think I speak for all landowners when I say we've sacrificed, bought our land, love our land, and don't want to be told we have to give up some of our land," said Marilyn O'Bannon, whose parents' farm north of Centralia would be one of those impacted.

O'Bannon said the company never talked to farmers about using the land.

"No one came to us from the company saying 'hey, we're thinking about this project,' but they were courting government officials as far back as 2011. Since we found out in 2013, we in the eight counties have been working hard to oppose Grain Belt Express," she said. 

The lines would cut diagonally through many Missouri farms, limiting the type of crops farmers could grow, because of a height restriction. Farmers say it would also hurt the property values of their land. 

"It does not go along the right of way like you see most utility poles. It cuts right diagonally through farms. For just my family alone, that would be seven different parcels of land," O'Bannon said.

According to Lawlor, almost everyone is in favor of the project.

"The commission said this project is good for Missourians. It's good for consumers, for taxpayers, for our energy policy etc, but this court case is out there and it ties their hands," Lawlor said.

He hopes the Missouri Supreme Court will overturn the Public Service Commission's decision.

"It's not a question about whether or not this would be good for Missouri. Its clearly demonstrated to be good for consumers and taxpayers. We just have to sort out this legal hangup."

More News

Grid
List

Holts Summit community honors late Carl DeBrodie
Holts Summit community honors late Carl DeBrodie
HOLTS SUMMIT – A park in Holts Summit was filled with people gathered in honor of Carl DeBrodie on Saturday.... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 8:04:00 PM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

Columbia police responded to an armed robbery last night
Columbia police responded to an armed robbery last night
COLUMBIA - An armed robbery occurred at the Break Time convenience store on Forum Boulevard early Saturday morning. According... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 2:40:00 PM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

Police confirm shots fired in downtown Columbia
Police confirm shots fired in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police confirm there were shots fired early Saturday morning. Around midnight the Columbia Police Department responded to... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 2:37:00 PM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

Columbia museum exhibit tracks history of fake news
Columbia museum exhibit tracks history of fake news
COLUMBIA (AP) — A museum exhibit in Columbia is unpacking how the concept of fake news has developed over time.... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 11:12:00 AM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

Airline employee steals plane from Seattle airport, crashes and dies
Airline employee steals plane from Seattle airport, crashes and dies
(CNN) -- An airline employee stole an otherwise unoccupied passenger plane Friday from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and flew it... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 9:23:00 AM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

One dead after Pettis County semi-crash
One dead after Pettis County semi-crash
PETTIS COUNTY - One person died in a semi-truck accident on US 65. The crash occurred Monday at 11:15... More >>
13 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 9:20:00 AM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

3 dead, 10 injured in Missouri church van crash
3 dead, 10 injured in Missouri church van crash
BOLIVAR (AP) — Three teenagers from Kansas were killed and 10 other people were injured Friday after a church van... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, August 11 2018 Aug 11, 2018 Saturday, August 11, 2018 8:50:00 AM CDT August 11, 2018 in News

Some Columbia businesses still worry about violence downtown
Some Columbia businesses still worry about violence downtown
COLUMBIA - In the last two weeks, downtown has seen two separate incidents of gun violence, leaving some businesses concerned... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 7:14:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Four dead in Canada as gunman opens fire at apartment complex
Four dead in Canada as gunman opens fire at apartment complex
(CNN) -- Two police officers were among four people killed in a shooting in Fredericton, New Brunswick, police in the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 4:41:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

U.S Senate nominees talk tariffs with farmers
U.S Senate nominees talk tariffs with farmers
TEBBETS - Sen. Claire McCaskill and her November challenger, Josh Hawley, spoke to farmers Friday about tariffs and how they... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:31:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Temporary fix allows SNAP use at farmers markets to continue
Temporary fix allows SNAP use at farmers markets to continue
COLUMBIA - A temporary fix will allow the Columbia Farmers Market to continue offering SNAP transactions for six months. ... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:22:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Inhumane conditions lead to injunction for company in Kansas City
Inhumane conditions lead to injunction for company in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Florida company kept more than 100 temporary farmworkers in "inhumane" and "unsanitary" working conditions while... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:21:00 PM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Man charged in connection with reported child abuse in Hermann
Man charged in connection with reported child abuse in Hermann
HERMANN - Prosecutors filed charges against another person in connection with the reported child abuse of twin girls. Hoyt... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 11:54:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Boy severely burned; mom says another boy lit him on fire
Boy severely burned; mom says another boy lit him on fire
INDEPENDENCE -- Vibrant, fun loving and compassionate are words Ashley Lyons describes her 7-year-old son, but a recent attack has... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 11:15:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Authorities: Car in river murder case stolen in central Missouri
Authorities: Car in river murder case stolen in central Missouri
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a car that was driven into the Kansas River, killing one child,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 7:40:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Woman dies after Springfield house fire
Woman dies after Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Springfield officials say a woman has died after a fire at home. The fire department... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 6:46:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

One killed, another injured in motorcycle accident in Macon County
One killed, another injured in motorcycle accident in Macon County
MACON COUNTY - One person is dead after a motorcycle struck a deer Thursday night. According to a traffic... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 6:04:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News

Construction begins on I-70 ramps in Rocheport
Construction begins on I-70 ramps in Rocheport
ROCHEPORT - I-70 ramps near Rocheport will see a number of construction-related closures in the coming weeks. The eastbound... More >>
1 day ago Friday, August 10 2018 Aug 10, 2018 Friday, August 10, 2018 2:02:00 AM CDT August 10, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12am 74°
1am 72°
2am 71°
3am 69°