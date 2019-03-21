Grain Belt Express gets approval from Public Service Commission

10 hours 58 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 7:15:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News
By: Jacob Cavaiani, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Public Service Commission granted approval Wednesday to the Grain Belt Express, an electric transmission line that would transport wind energy from western Kansas through Missouri and on to the East Coast.

The Missouri Landowners Alliance and Eastern Missouri Landowners Alliance said they would appeal the commission’s decision. The groups argue Grain Belt Express is not a public utility under Missouri law.

“The Public Service Commission does not have jurisdiction to grant them the certificate of convenience and necessity,” said Paul Agathen, an attorney representing the Missouri Landowners Alliance and other clients.

In late 2018, Chicago-based Invenergy announced it was acquiring the Grain Belt Express project from Houston-based Clean Line Energy Partners.

Invenergy spokeswoman Beth Conley said the Public Service Commission still needs to approve Invenergy’s acquisition of the project.

Conley said the Grain Belt Express project still needs regulators’ approval in Kansas and Illinois.

“Today’s order confirms that the Grain Belt Express project is in the public interest and is good for the state, and a good project is made stronger by Invenergy’s participation and we’re excited for what this means,” Conley said.

The commission, which voted 5-0 in favor of the project, said the project will have short-term and long-term benefits to the state. 

"There can be no debate that our energy future will require more diversity in energy resources, particularly renewable resources," the commission said in a written report announcing its decision.

The 780-mile transmission line would go through Kansas, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. The project would make available 500 megawatts of energy for Missouri utilities.

The transmission line would cross 206 miles in Missouri, running through Chariton, Randolph and Monroe counties in central Missouri.

Agathen, the landowners’ attorney, said state statute requires county commissions  to give the Grain Belt Express approval to build equipment along county roads.

Marilyn O’Bannon, a spokeswoman for the Eastern Missouri Landowners Alliance, said the ruling is disappointing.

"We want the best for Missouri. We want the best for our property rights, and this was not a move to ensure that property rights in Missouri are going to be there," sad O'Bannon, whose parents’ Monroe County farmland is on the project’s proposed route map.

Marilyn O'Bannon's husband, Kevin O'Bannon, said while the Grain Belt would create an obstacle for farmers, his primary concern is property rights. 

"This all boils down to property rights and the misuse of eminent domain," he said.

Blake Hurst, the president of the Missouri Farm Bureau, said the commission should not have granted the Grain Belt's application.

"Private land should not be taken by eminent domain for the sole benefit of private investors," Hurst said in a statement. "This is especially true when their company is not subject to state regulatory oversight with responsibilities to ratepayers."

Conley, the Invenergy spokeswoman, said the company has established good relationships with landowners and community leaders in building its more than 146 worldwide projects and the company will bring “that same level of dedication” to stakeholders in the Grain Belt project.

The Missouri Public Utility Alliance said 39 Missouri cities, including Columbia and Centralia, would benefit from power created through the Grain Belt. 

“We look forward to the opportunity to bring low-cost, clean energy into Missouri to these 39 cities,” said Ewell Lawson, the alliance’s vice president of government affairs and member relations.

More News

Grid
List

Local environmentalists speak out against new DNR regulations
Local environmentalists speak out against new DNR regulations
JEFFERSON CITY - Environmental activists plan to make their voices heard at a Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) public... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, March 21 2019 Mar 21, 2019 Thursday, March 21, 2019 3:26:00 AM CDT March 21, 2019 in News

Mayoral candidates face off at library
Mayoral candidates face off at library
COLUMBIA- Brian Treece and Chris Kelly answered public questions regarding a variety of issues facing the Columbia community. When... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 11:23:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

The Latest: New Zealand bans all assault weapons immediately
The Latest: New Zealand bans all assault weapons immediately
CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Thursday her government is immediately banning assault rifles,... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 9:56:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Grain Belt Express gets approval from Public Service Commission
Grain Belt Express gets approval from Public Service Commission
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Public Service Commission granted approval Wednesday to the Grain Belt Express, an electric transmission line... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 7:15:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Highway reopens in Portland after flooding, residents forecast more closings
Highway reopens in Portland after flooding, residents forecast more closings
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Missouri state troopers had to carefully watch a closure of Highway 94 near Portland earlier this week... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 7:01:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
TARGET 8 FACT CHECK: Columbia Mayor Treece hits the airwaves
COLUMBIA - Columbia’s mayoral race has moved to television as the municipal election on April 2 moves closer. Mayor... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 5:44:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Fulton Free Store gives back to the community
Fulton Free Store gives back to the community
FULTON - Everything is free in the Fulton store From His House to Your House. The operation is 100... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 4:57:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Car chase leads to string of charges
Car chase leads to string of charges
ASHLAND - A man was arrested after a car and foot chase on Tuesday. Ashland police officers said they... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 4:30:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Moberly police investigating death
Moberly police investigating death
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department is investigating a death on East Logan Street, according to police. Police received... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 4:26:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Measure to regulate medical marijuana dispensaries could affect businesses
Measure to regulate medical marijuana dispensaries could affect businesses
MOBERLY - Businesses in Moberly say they'll feel the effect of a new zoning measure which would require future medical... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 2:13:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Columbia Police respond to shots fired call on Hanover Boulevard
Columbia Police respond to shots fired call on Hanover Boulevard
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Hanover Boulevard Wednesday morning. Police said the... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 1:28:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Court: Mother left child with disabilities alone for hours before deadly fire
Court: Mother left child with disabilities alone for hours before deadly fire
MARIES COUNTY - Prosecutors filed murder and child endangerment charges against a Maries County mother three days after her daughter... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 12:40:00 PM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Man accused of rape found not guilty after testifying
Man accused of rape found not guilty after testifying
COLUMBIA - The man accused in a 2002 rape that resurfaced after a DNA discovery years later has been found... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 11:43:00 AM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Police search for Auxvasse man accused of domestic assault
Police search for Auxvasse man accused of domestic assault
AUXVASSE - Police are asking for the public's help finding 49-year-old Jeffrey Ennis, who has been accused of domestic assault.... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 11:05:00 AM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Forum looks to inform people about upcoming elections
Forum looks to inform people about upcoming elections
COLUMBIA - With elections in Columbia just weeks away, voters will have the chance to meet candidates and discuss other... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, March 20 2019 Mar 20, 2019 Wednesday, March 20, 2019 3:30:00 AM CDT March 20, 2019 in News

Amtrak suspends services between Kansas City and St. Louis
Amtrak suspends services between Kansas City and St. Louis
OMAHA - Amtrak service between Kansas City and St. Louis has been temporarily suspended due to increase freight train traffic... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 9:59:00 PM CDT March 19, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Mother charged with murder in deadly Maries Co. fire
UPDATE: Mother charged with murder in deadly Maries Co. fire
MARIES COUNTY - Prosecutors have charged Tracy Ellis with second-degree murder and child endangerment after a Sunday night house fire... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 7:34:00 PM CDT March 19, 2019 in News

MU student featured in global ad promoting inclusive clothing
MU student featured in global ad promoting inclusive clothing
COLUMBIA - When Madison Lawson shops at a retail store, she tends to leave empty-handed. “I want to dress... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, March 19 2019 Mar 19, 2019 Tuesday, March 19, 2019 7:13:00 PM CDT March 19, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 38°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
7am 36°
8am 36°
9am 37°
10am 39°