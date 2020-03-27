Grain truck, pickup truck totaled after Wednesday crash

BOONE COUNTY — A grain truck and a pickup truck were both totaled in a crash on Interstate-70 in Boone County Wednesday morning. Both drivers sustained minor injuries.

Both drivers wearing seatbelts & had only minor injuries.



Samuel Dyer, 82, of Marshall, was changing lanes in his pickup truck when he was struck by Andrew Plattner, 35, of Waverly, who was driving a grain truck.

The crash happened at about 8:46 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.