Grain Valley says racetrack must close in October

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (AP) - The checkered flag has been dropped on the Valley Speedway in the Kansas City suburb of Grain Valley.

After hearing more than four hours of testimony before a packed room, the Grain Valley Board of Aldermen voted early Friday to revoke the permit for the dirt track.

The board said track owner Dennis Shrout has violated terms of the permit, particularly by not addressing complaints about excessive noise. The board directed city staff to negotiate with Shrout for possible changes to reduce the noise level.

However, Shrout told KSHB-TV that he was unlikely to negotiate changes in the permit but he does plan to appeal the decision.

The dirt racing track will be allowed to continue operating until October, when its last race is scheduled.