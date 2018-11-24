Grain Valley Seeking Info on Missing Woman

By: The Associated Press

GRAIN VALLEY (AP) - Police in Grain Valley are asking for the public's help in locating a 28-year-old woman who's been missing since January.

The police department said in a release Thursday they're trying to locate Amber Jo Bradley-Couch of Oak Grove. She was last seen early on Jan. 19 leaving a Grain Valley bar.

She's described as white, 5'11, 180 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Her green 1997 Chevy Cavalier has been located in nearby Blue Springs.

Information can be called in to Grain Valley police at 816-847-6250 and the TIPS Hotline, (816) 474-TIPS.