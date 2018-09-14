Grammy Award Winning Group Plays in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The critically acclaimed classical music group Eighth Blackbird played at the Odyssey Chamber Music Series Friday night.

The sextet has been been playing for over a decade, however this is their first time playing in Columbia.

Eighth Blackbird won two Grammy awards in 2008, including the award for Best Chamber Music Performance.

The Odyssey Chamber Music Series continues on May fourth with the classical group, Tzigane Unleashed.