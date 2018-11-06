Grand Jury Charges Lanagan Police Chief, Officer with Felony Forgery

JEFFERSON CITY - A McDonald County Grand Jury has indicted the Lanagan chief of police and one of his officers for felony forgery.

Lanagan Chief of Police Larry D. Marsh was charged with five counts of felony forgery for writing citations with a "non-existent" Missouri statute and altering a racial profiling report.

Lanagan Police Officer Michael Gallhue was also charged with two counts of felony forgery for similar offenses. All are Class C felonies.

State Auditor Tom Schweich issued an audit of the McDonald County town in November 2011.

Schweich's auditors discovered the police department filed incorrect Missouri Vehicle Stops Annual Reports with the Missouri attorney general, which helped hide excess revenues received from speeding tickets to the state for distribution to local schools.

Last week, McDonald County Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Pierce convened a grandy jury investigation and asked the Missouri Highway Patrol to arrest Marsh and charge him with falsifying reports.