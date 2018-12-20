Grand jury indicts Jefferson City woman charged in child's death
JEFFERSON CITY - A grand jury indicted the caregiver of 4-year-old Darnell Gray on Tuesday in connection with the boy's death in October.
Quatavia Givens faces one count of child neglect or abuse resulting in death, a class A felony punishable by 10 to 30 years or life in prison. Court documents after Givens was arrested said she told police she "may have hit [Gray] wrong." An autopsy showed Gray died from blunt and sharp force trauma.
Gray was first reported missing on October 25; his body was found October 30, concealed in a wooded area.
Givens' arraignment is scheduled for January 9.
