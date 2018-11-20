Grand jury indicts Phelps County attorney on sex crimes

PHELPS COUNTY - A grand jury indicted a St. James attorney with 18 counts involving sexual assaults of four different women, according to a news release.

Attorney General Josh Hawley's office said Brant Shockley's criminal conduct took place at his home and offices in Phelps County. He was taken into custody Friday, the news release said.

The Phelps County prosecuting attorney asked Hawley's office to investigate the case because of a conflict of interest, the news release said.

Hawley's office asked anyone with information on the case to call his office or the Rolla Police Department.