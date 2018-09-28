Grand jury indicts suspect in Jefferson City shooting, upgrades charge

JEFFERSON CITY - A grand jury indicted the suspect in the August shooting of Charon Session, and upgraded the murder charge against him.

Alfred Chism, Jr. faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. At the time charges were first filed, Chism was charged with second-degree murder. State law says first-degree murder is when a person "knowingly causes the death of another person after deliberation upon the matter."

Police found Session outside Chism's home with gunshot wounds on August 27; he died at the scene. Chism reportedly told police Session had been harassing him.

Chism's arraignment is scheduled for October 17.