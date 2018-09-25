Grand jury indicts woman accused of threatening FBI agents
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 38-year-old southwest Missouri woman charged last week in a federal complaint with threatening violence over the Internet has been indicted by a federal grand jury on the same charge.
Safya Roe Yassin is accused of posting the names, residences and phone numbers of two FBI agents on Twitter in August under the words "Wanted to kill."
The Buffalo woman also is accused of posting a link in a retweet listing the hometowns and phone numbers of about 150 Air Force personnel.
Tuesday's indictment replaces the previous complaint. An after-hours phone message left with the federal public defender's office in Springfield was not immediately returned.
