Grand Opening Set for Ballpark Village
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The long-awaited Ballpark Village next to Busch Stadium in St. Louis will officially open on March 27.
Developers on Thursday announced plans for the grand opening of Phase 1 of Ballpark Village. It includes a Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum, the Budweiser Brew House, the rodeo-themed cowboy bar PBR St. Louis, the piano bar Howl at the Moon, and a TV studio for Fox Sports Midwest.
Plans for Ballpark Village date more than a decade, but the project has run into various snags over the years.
An opening ceremony will be at 5 p.m. March 27. The band Third Eye Blind will perform a free concert at 9 p.m.
