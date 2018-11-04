Grandfather fights to find grandaughter's assailant.

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City man and his wife put flyers up appealing for information as to the whereabouts of a man he says sexually assaulted his granddaughter.

Bob Wilson woke up to the news that his 3-yrs-old granddaughter had been sexually assaulted by a man who was living in her mother's home.

"My granddaughter came downstairs and told her mother someone else who was staying at her house molested her and touched her inappropriately," said Wilson.

Wilson said when his daughter confronted the man about the incident, he left the house and has not been seen since.

"We immediately searched for photos of him, started making posters, placed them all over Jefferson City, trying to get people to, if they sight this guy, call the police," said Wilson.

Wilson said the man he believes assaulted his granddaughter left a disk of personal photos at his house, these photos were placed on the posters.

These posters, which contain a large image of the man's face trouble Jefferson City's Police Department, which is investigating the incident and says it has no suspects.

Captain Doug Shoemaker, Operations Divisions Commander, says displaying these posters could leave Wilson susceptible to lawsuits and could perhaps incriminate an innocent man.

However, Wilson believes in his method. "When things like this happen, everybody needs to get involved, and not just let these people continue," said Wilson.

Some posters were taken down today, as people were uncomfortable associating a man with a crime he had not been convicted of.