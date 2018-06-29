Grandfather of Murdered Toddler Speaks Out As Trial Delayed

6 years 2 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, April 11 2012 Apr 11, 2012 Wednesday, April 11, 2012 1:23:00 PM CDT April 11, 2012 in News
By: Meghann Mollerus
loading

MORGAN COUNTY - A Morgan County judge again postponed Wednesday the trial proceedings for 21-year-old T.J. Presley, charged with second-degree murder in the beating death of his girlfriend's three-year-old son, Blake Litton.

Both attorneys are under a gag order, but they did tell KOMU Wednesday morning that they have not yet received Presley's file from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.  The judge and attorneys have indicated the investigation is still ongoing.  Presley currently remains at the Morgan County Jail.  

Litton's mother, Jamie Litton, also has been charged with second-degree murder and is in a nearby jail.  A family friend told KOMU Jamie Litton has been on suicide watch several times since her son's death, but she currently is in stable condition and awaits her scheduled May hearing.

Meanwhile, Jamie Litton's father and Blake Litton's maternal grandfather, Jim Miller, spoke to KOMU Wednesday in an exclusive interview--about how the case has torn apart their family and rendered unanswerable questions within the community.

Miller said Litton was a "grandpa's boy," who loved his three sisters and his mother.  He described his daughter Jamie as a good daughter, great athlete, mother and friend--until her life turned troublesome and turbulent after high school, when she married and divorced twice and had four children before meeting Presley.

"She was a delight, she always was...until she reached the teenage crazy years. To know Jamie as far as a mother who loves her kids...I've always seen that. But why she would make such stupid mistakes is beyond me," Miller said. 

Blake Litton and his sisters lived with Miller and his wife in their Stover home, until Jamie Litton began dating Presley and subsequently moved in with him and his mother.  Miller described Presley as a man who terrified the children, saying Blake was scared to go to the basment of Miller's house, where Presley often hung out. 

"The thing that concerned me most was they [Presley and Jamie Litton] were living downstairs. When TJ was here, Blake did not want to go downstairs. That was my first clue that there was something going on.  Blake said, 'Paw-paw, we don't want to go downstairs. We want to stay up here with you,' and that haunts me."

Miller denied noticing any signs of child abuse on both Blake and younger sister Faith during Jamie Litton's and Presley's relationship.  But, he noted perhaps his daughter was afraid of what Presley would do to both her and the children if she disclosed his volatile behavior.  This fear, he said, could explain why Jamie Litton didn't notify police when Presley told her he had killed Blake and intended to stage the murder as a hit-and-run accident.

The grim reality of the tragedy within his family has been incomprehensible, according to Miller. But, community outreach, he said, has helped the family begin to move forward.  In light of a statewide effort to honor National Child Abuse Prevention month, the community has sought to honor Blake Litton--adorning the town's park and schools with hundreds of pinwheels.

"Everyone in this town, I think, has been to the house...people trying to help who didn't know what to do...I don't know what I'd do without friends," Miller said tearfully.

The Millers have expressed their gratitude to the community's support and prayers and are encouraging Missourians to attend an Apr. 21 carnival, hosted by Blake's Legacy Group.  The purpose of the event is to raise money for child abuse awareness, protection and education.  It will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Stover Park, and persons interested can contact Annette Young at 660-888-3094 for further information and ticket purchasing. 

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 79°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
7am 78°
8am 82°
9am 84°
10am 88°