Grandmother Gets 12 Years in Fatal Drunk-Driving Case

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis-area woman has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for the drunk-driving accident that killed her granddaughter.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 49-year-old Theresa Fortner of Arnold was sentenced Friday.

Bella Houston was 19 months old when she was fatally injured in an accident on July 4, 2011, in St. Louis. Fortner was exiting Interstate 55 when she lost control and hit a street sigh, a house, a tree and a fence before landing upside down. Bella died the next day.

Tests determined Fortner's blood-alcohol content was 0.22 percent, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

