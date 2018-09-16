Grandmother of Michael Brown finds body in street

FERGUSON (AP) - A woman whose grandson was fatally shot by police said she found his body in the middle of the street minutes after he was expected to arrive at her home.

Desiree Harris said she was driving through her suburban St. Louis neighborhood Saturday afternoon when she saw her 18-year-old grandson, Michael Brown, walking a few blocks from her house. After she arrived home minutes later, she heard a commotion and ran outside to see Brown's body on the pavement nearby.

Hundreds of angry residents gathered for hours after the incident, shouting and cursing at police.

A spokesman with the St. Louis County Police Department confirmed a Ferguson police officer shot the man. The spokesman didn't give the reason for the shooting.