Grandson of Enola Gay pilot takes command of B-2 bomb wing

WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE (AP) - A grandson of the man who piloted the B-29 plane that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima during World War II has taken over leadership of the Air Force's B-2 stealth bomber unit.

Brig. Gen. Paul W. Tibbets IV took command of the 509th Bomb Wing on Friday at Whiteman Air Force base. He replaced Brig. Gen. Glen VanHerck.

Tibbets' grandfather, Paul W. Tibbets Jr., piloted the B-29 that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945, killing thousands and spurring the end of World War II. He died in 2007.

Tibbets IV said during the ceremony that his grandfather, who led the Bomb Wing's predecessor in the 1940s, would be proud of the 509th today and would encourage its airmen to "continue the great work."