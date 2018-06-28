Grandson of Enola Gay pilot to take command of B-2 bomb wing

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, (AP) - A grandson of the man who piloted the B-29 plane that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima during World War II is scheduled to take over leadership of the Air Force's B-2 stealth bomber unit.

Brig. Gen. Paul W. Tibbets IV takes command of the 509th Bomb Wing Friday at Whiteman Air Force base in Missouri. He replaces Brig. Gen. Glen VanHerck.

Tibbets was previously deputy director for nuclear operations for the U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

His grandfather, Paul W. Tibbets Jr., was pilot of the B-29 that dropped the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945, killing thousands and spurring the end of World War II. He died in 2007.

The Bomb Wing flies the 20 nuclear-capable B-2 stealth bombers around the world.