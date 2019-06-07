Grandson of TV's Miss Sweetie Pie gunned down in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 21-year-old Missouri man whose grandmother is the star of a St. Louis-based TV show is dead after being shot by an unknown person.
St. Louis police say they found Andre Montgomery dead at a home Monday night. A second man was taken to a hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds.
Police say that after someone shot Montgomery, the second man ran upstairs to help him. A third man, who lives in the home, saw him carrying a gun and shot him because he feared for his safety.
Montgomery is the grandson of Robbie Montgomery, also known as Miss Robbie, who stars in "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" on the Oprah Winfrey Network.
Network President Sheri Salata on Tuesday expressed the network's condolences to Montgomery's family.
More News
Grid
List
MOKANE - Some Mokane residents are calling the recent flooding the next "100 year flood." But, not all neighbors are... More >>
in
CLARKSBURG - A social media threat sent Moniteau County deputies fanning out in the woods near Clarksburg much of Thursday... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Brenda Engelbrecht and her family moved items into a storage unit the week before an EF3 tornado... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - Friends of Alicia Meyer are remembering her days after she died in a car driven onto a flooded... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- According to legends, many parts of the U.S. have their own mysterious creature or, in plain language, a monster.... More >>
in
LAKE OZARK - Ameren is working closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Truman Reservoir to control water... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said Thursday the motorcycle driver who was injured after colliding with a police vehicle... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - In a increasingly digital world, human trafficking has become easier for predators who use social media and other... More >>
in
SUNRISE BEACH - Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District elected Joseph LaPlant as the new permanent fire chief, following a string... More >>
in
PIERCE CITY, Mo. (AP) — The suspect in a 2012 fatal shooting at a Missouri cookout has been found dead... More >>
in
FULTON - On June 6, 1944 was the largest seaborne invasion in history and the America's National Churchill Museum honored... More >>
in
ROCHEPORT - Rocheport's flood attracted volunteers from nearby cities and counties. "Some (of the volunteers) are from Boonville and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Parson signed nine bills into law on Thursday, including one that brings the state to compliance... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A woman who attempted to drive across a road flooded by the Fabius River in northeast Missouri... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced the rejection of two referendum petitions to bring the "... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Logboat Brewing Co. announced on its ">Facebook page it will open a second location less than an mile... More >>
in
RANDOLPH COUNTY - Randolph County is getting 35 window air conditioning units after Ameren Missouri donated units to Cool Down... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More firefighters will be on shift in Jefferson City until flooding is no longer a risk. ... More >>
in