Grandson of TV's Miss Sweetie Pie gunned down in St. Louis

3 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, March 15 2016 Mar 15, 2016 Tuesday, March 15, 2016 5:54:37 PM CDT March 15, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 21-year-old Missouri man whose grandmother is the star of a St. Louis-based TV show is dead after being shot by an unknown person.

St. Louis police say they found Andre Montgomery dead at a home Monday night. A second man was taken to a hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds.

Police say that after someone shot Montgomery, the second man ran upstairs to help him. A third man, who lives in the home, saw him carrying a gun and shot him because he feared for his safety.

Montgomery is the grandson of Robbie Montgomery, also known as Miss Robbie, who stars in "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Network President Sheri Salata on Tuesday expressed the network's condolences to Montgomery's family.

More News

Grid
List

Mokane neighbors call rising waters the next "100 year flood"
Mokane neighbors call rising waters the next "100 year flood"
MOKANE - Some Mokane residents are calling the recent flooding the next "100 year flood." But, not all neighbors are... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 Thursday, June 06, 2019 11:10:00 PM CDT June 06, 2019 in News

Social media threat leads to intensive search in Moniteau County
Social media threat leads to intensive search in Moniteau County
CLARKSBURG - A social media threat sent Moniteau County deputies fanning out in the woods near Clarksburg much of Thursday... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 Thursday, June 06, 2019 9:28:00 PM CDT June 06, 2019 in News

Woman finds photos lost in tornado at library's lost and found
Woman finds photos lost in tornado at library's lost and found
JEFFERSON CITY - Brenda Engelbrecht and her family moved items into a storage unit the week before an EF3 tornado... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 Thursday, June 06, 2019 9:18:00 PM CDT June 06, 2019 in News

Friends remember woman with disabilities killed when fiance drove into flood
Friends remember woman with disabilities killed when fiance drove into flood
BOONVILLE - Friends of Alicia Meyer are remembering her days after she died in a car driven onto a flooded... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 Thursday, June 06, 2019 7:21:00 PM CDT June 06, 2019 in News

Missouri Monster lurks in imaginations across the state
Missouri Monster lurks in imaginations across the state
COLUMBIA- According to legends, many parts of the U.S. have their own mysterious creature or, in plain language, a monster.... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 Thursday, June 06, 2019 7:04:00 PM CDT June 06, 2019 in News

Ameren to make a decision on flooding: residents preparing downstream
Ameren to make a decision on flooding: residents preparing downstream
LAKE OZARK - Ameren is working closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Truman Reservoir to control water... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 Thursday, June 06, 2019 6:02:00 PM CDT June 06, 2019 in News

POLICE: Motorcyclist that collided with CPD vehicle was in no-passing zone
POLICE: Motorcyclist that collided with CPD vehicle was in no-passing zone
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said Thursday the motorcycle driver who was injured after colliding with a police vehicle... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 Thursday, June 06, 2019 5:25:00 PM CDT June 06, 2019 in News

Social media increases risk for human trafficking
Social media increases risk for human trafficking
COLUMBIA - In a increasingly digital world, human trafficking has become easier for predators who use social media and other... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 Thursday, June 06, 2019 4:55:00 PM CDT June 06, 2019 in News

Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District names new fire chief following dispute
Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District names new fire chief following dispute
SUNRISE BEACH - Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District elected Joseph LaPlant as the new permanent fire chief, following a string... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 Thursday, June 06, 2019 3:57:00 PM CDT June 06, 2019 in News

Suspect in 2012 Missouri fatal shooting found dead in Mexico
Suspect in 2012 Missouri fatal shooting found dead in Mexico
PIERCE CITY, Mo. (AP) — The suspect in a 2012 fatal shooting at a Missouri cookout has been found dead... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 Thursday, June 06, 2019 3:27:52 PM CDT June 06, 2019 in News

Veterans recount what they did on D-Day 75 years ago
Veterans recount what they did on D-Day 75 years ago
FULTON - On June 6, 1944 was the largest seaborne invasion in history and the America's National Churchill Museum honored... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 Thursday, June 06, 2019 3:10:00 PM CDT June 06, 2019 in News

Volunteers pitch in to help in Rocheport
Volunteers pitch in to help in Rocheport
ROCHEPORT - Rocheport's flood attracted volunteers from nearby cities and counties. "Some (of the volunteers) are from Boonville and... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 Thursday, June 06, 2019 2:21:00 PM CDT June 06, 2019 in News

Gov. Parson signs bill increasing fingerprint measures, eight others
Gov. Parson signs bill increasing fingerprint measures, eight others
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Parson signed nine bills into law on Thursday, including one that brings the state to compliance... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 Thursday, June 06, 2019 2:06:00 PM CDT June 06, 2019 in News

Woman who drove into flood waters calls the result scary and embarrassing
Woman who drove into flood waters calls the result scary and embarrassing
JEFFERSON CITY - A woman who attempted to drive across a road flooded by the Fabius River in northeast Missouri... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 Thursday, June 06, 2019 12:49:00 PM CDT June 06, 2019 in News

Secretary of State Ashcroft blocks petitions against "Heartbeat Bill"
Secretary of State Ashcroft blocks petitions against "Heartbeat Bill"
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced the rejection of two referendum petitions to bring the "... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 Thursday, June 06, 2019 12:26:00 PM CDT June 06, 2019 in News

Logboat Brewing Company opening a second location
Logboat Brewing Company opening a second location
COLUMBIA - Logboat Brewing Co. announced on its ">Facebook page it will open a second location less than an mile... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 Thursday, June 06, 2019 9:48:00 AM CDT June 06, 2019 in News

Randolph County getting help staying cool this summer
Randolph County getting help staying cool this summer
RANDOLPH COUNTY - Randolph County is getting 35 window air conditioning units after Ameren Missouri donated units to Cool Down... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 Thursday, June 06, 2019 9:05:00 AM CDT June 06, 2019 in News

Temporary disaster resolution puts more firefighters per shift
Temporary disaster resolution puts more firefighters per shift
JEFFERSON CITY - More firefighters will be on shift in Jefferson City until flooding is no longer a risk. ... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, June 05 2019 Jun 5, 2019 Wednesday, June 05, 2019 8:23:00 PM CDT June 05, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 11 active weather alerts
6am 68°
7am 68°
8am 70°
9am 72°