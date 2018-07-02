Grandview biz owner pleads guilty in $3M extortion scheme

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The owner of a suburban Kansas City lawn care company has pleaded guilty in a $3 million extortion and money-laundering scheme.

The U.S. attorney's office said 39-year-old Shelton E. Lewis of Grandview entered the plea Tuesday in federal court. Lewis is the owner of Green Results Landscape & Lawncare LLC.

The indictment said Lewis deposited checks totaling more than $3 million from the same company into bank accounts in 2012 and 2013. Lewis admitted through his plea that he made multiple threats to injure that company's owner as part of an extortion scheme that stemmed from a cocaine deal gone awry.

Lewis faces up to 30 years in federal prison without parole, plus a fine up to $500,000. He also must forfeit the proceeds from the scheme.