Granite City woman gets 22-year sentence for fatal stabbing

EDWARDSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A woman convicted of fatally stabbing another woman in Granite City in 2013 has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Circuit Judge Kyle Napp sentenced 21-year-old Breanna Maldonado after a jury found her guilty of first-degree murder in March.

Authorities say Maldonado and others got into an argument with another group of people at a convenience store around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 6, 2013.

The Madison County State's Attorney's office says Maldonado stabbed 20-year-old Kaitlin Juenger in the chest through a car window as the victim attempted to drive off.

A male victim survived being stabbed in the abdomen by another man during the encounter. Twenty-one-year-old Antonio Carlin pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon in that crime and awaits sentencing.