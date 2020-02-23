Grant allows Columbia Regional Airport to propose air service to Charlotte

COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport with American Airlines are proposing a new daily nonstop air service to Charlotte, North Carolina after receiving a grant.

The U.S. Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program awarded the city of Columbia and Columbia Regional Airport with a grant of $800,000. The grant provides revenue guarantee and marketing support for the Charlotte proposal. The air service to North Carolina would be to the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

"Great partnerships result in great opportunities. Our strong relationship with our community partners is reflected in this grant award," Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said in a news release. "Expanded air service to Charlotte means enhanced connections throughout the eastern U.S. which brings new and exciting economic and travel opportunities to mid Missouri."

Stacey Button, the economic development director for Columbia, said in the news release that the city will now begin negotiating with American Airlines for a contract, which will then need to be approved by City Council.

Currently, Columbia Regional Airport only provides nonstop air services to Chicago, Dallas and Denver.