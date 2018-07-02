Grant Allows State to Examine Tobacco Use

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - About 49,000 Missouri residents will be getting a phone call soon to survey their use of tobacco products and other health-related issues. The survey is part of the largest adult health survey ever conducted in the state. It will gather data from all 114 counties and the city of St. Louis. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services received a $1.4 million grant from the Missouri Foundation for Health late last year to conduct the survey. The University of Missouri's Health and Behavioral Risk Research Center is conducting the research. Results will be used to break down tobacco use and related health issues at the county level.